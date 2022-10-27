Spencer Lee and Hawkeye Wrestling ready to chase titles

IOWA CITY(KWWL)-It is 2022 wrestling media day in Iowa City.... the Iowa Hawkeyes are 19 months removed from the 24th NCAA team Championship in school history.
This year the Hawks will chase their 25th ---and Spencer Lee will be going after his 4th national championship.
Spencer Lee who missed the entire 2021-2022 season with double ACL knee injuries is back. Lee will join three other returning all-Americans in a star studded Hawkeye lineup.
This will be Spencer Lee's fifth completive season of wrestling---and his sixth year as a Hawkeye.
Besides his three NCAA titles... Spencer lee has also captured two Hodge trophies given to the best wrestler in the country.
Spencer Lee talked about the significance of coming back to try for his fourth national title
Iowa Hawkeye 6th year Senior Spencer Lee/3-time NCAA Titlist, "The thing is the next one is the most important one it is the most important one because it is the next one. And yeah four is a big deal because I would be the first to do it for Iowa that is awesome that is amazing for me it is getting through the season healthy wrestling as hard as I can and scoring as many points as I can and in every match f I do that titles will come and then those accolades can be said and you'll have a lot more questions for me right."
Iowa Hawkey Head Coach Tom Brands, "He is resilient and he is incredibly focused on the next thing to get himself on the mat he has never wavered from that mission that is a great testament, and you can great, incredible, tremendous you can say all those adjectives over and over and over again the bottom line is he has never wavered in his quest to be the best wrestler on the planet."
The Hawkeyes host eight duals this season.