South East Junior High postpones Thursday games due to bus driver shortage

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- 6 Iowa City Junior High School games are postponed on Thursday night due to a bus driver shortage.
South East Junior High has postponed their 7th grade volleyball and football games. The school district says that they had to cancel the games since they're unable to get students outside of the district to the games.
In a statement from the district, they said, "We continue to work with Iowa Central, with whom we contract for our transportation services, in order to prevent this from happening again. Our junior high athletic directors are currently working to reschedule the games that were postponed today. We apologize for any inconvenience that this has caused to students, families, coaches, and staff."