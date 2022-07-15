Some Johnson County residents express frustration over not receiving payments from direct assistance program

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- Initially, they were told they were eligible for the Johnson County Direct Assistance Program. But this week, more than 300 Johnson County residents found out they won't be receiving any financial help.
Of the 2,411 people who applied for the Johnson County Direct Assistance Program, 2,238 were eligible. 1,919 residents received relief payments.
"I am disappointed because I was not eligible for that check," María Figueroa said.
Figueroa is one of 319 people who initially received an email saying they were eligible but did not get picked in the lottery to get a payment. Speaking through a translator, she expressed her frustration to the Johnson County Board of Supervisors on Thursday night. Figueroa said she needed the money to fix her air conditioner, repair her roof and pay her bills.
Most who did not get payments live in unincorporated Johnson County but have an Iowa City mailing address.
"These are communities that fall through the cracks of resource allocation time and again, being rural on the outskirts of Iowa City," Escucha Mi Voz Community Organizer Sophie Banegas said.
The program was created in late February. The program used $2 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to provide economic relief to low or moderate-income Johnson County residents who suffered a negative economic impact from the pandemic.
Eligible recipients received a one-time payment of $1,400.
Since April 2021, the Fund Excluded Workers Coalition has been asking local officials to use millions of federal relief dollars to provide make-up stimulus checks to thousands of people who never received federal COVID relief. The group maintains that undocumented immigrants worked through the pandemic --keeping normal society going-- while missing the stimulus checks American citizens received.
Johnson County officials and staff maintain they never called this an "excluded workers fund," despite abbreviating the program as "payments to workers who were ineligible for previous relief payments" in their American Rescue Plan budget outline in November 2021.
The City of Coralville provided $27,000, and Iowa City provided $1.35 million to the Direct Assistance Program to fund additional applicants after the $2 million from Johnson County was expended.
Banegas said some eligible people did not get funds because, under the agreement, Johnson County had to spend all of its funds before dipping into the Iowa City funds.
"It was almost like a loophole because they were not able to be funded by Iowa city money and they had not been picked by the lottery system by the Johnson County fund," Banegas said.
After those eligible receive their funds, $700,000 goes back to Iowa City.
"It doesn't feel like the city, and the county wants to help us," Banegas said. "We just want what we were promised, and that promise has been broken because they aren't giving out all of the money they had allocated for this fund."
During Tuesday night's city council meeting, Iowa City City Manager Jeff Fruin said he believes anyone deemed eligible but did not get any money was not an Iowa City resident. He said he would follow up with county officials based on public comments earlier in the meeting.
"There should be no Iowa City residents that did not receive the direct assistance," he said.