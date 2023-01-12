Some Arboreta employees still have not received pay despite company promises

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- After having to wait over a week for their pay, Arboreta employees in Iowa are supposed to have finally received their pay this week, but some nurses tell KWWL that they are still waiting to receive what they earned.
KWWL caught up with Jessica McDonald and Rachel Roos outside of the Iowa City Rehab and Health Care Center.
Despite Arboreta claiming that everyone has been paid, McDonald still has not gotten her paycheck, and Roos has been unable to receive the full amount of hers.
McDonald told KWWL, “I still have not been paid. I called the facility again this morning and spoke with the business officer manager. She was very rude. It doesn’t seem to matter what I say they’re not listening."
Both women are feeling more than frustrated at this point. Despite repeated attempts to find out where their money is, communication with Arboreta and management has continued to get them nowhere.
McDonald said, "It’s always tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow, well tomorrow isn’t coming. It hasn’t come yet.”
Roos says her experience has been similar. While she has some of her pay, she's still $500 short. The damage that the wait has done to her finances isn't something more money will solve.
Roos told KWWL, "We’ve been hearing a lot tomorrows with no results. Even the $500, I had more in overdraft fees and my mortgage was returned so my credit has been impacted to. The $500 isn’t going to fix that.”
McDonald is still owed over $7,500 and as time wears on, the damage the delay has done only continues to grow.
She said, “My car payments are past due. They could repo my car at any time. This is insane. I have never in my life had to deal with something like this. It Is absolutely crazy for me not to be able to pay my bills because they are choosing not to pay me.”
KWWL reached out to to Arboreta to see why these women have not received their pay, but they did not respond back.
Arboreta has 17 different facilities in Iowa. 450 employees were impacted by the delay in pay.