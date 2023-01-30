Snowmobiler falls through ice on Coralville Reservoir; Firefighter injured during rescue

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold tonight through Tuesday Morning... .Wind chills will be bitter cold tonight through Tuesday morning over much of northern Iowa. Expect periods of wind chills values into the 20s to near 30 below zero. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Northern Iowa. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&