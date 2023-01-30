Snowmobiler falls through ice on Coralville Reservoir; Firefighter injured during rescue

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KWWL) - First responders braved the elements Sunday evening to rescue a snowmobiler who had fallen through the ice on the Coralville Reservoir.
The North Liberty Fire Department along with Johnson County Ambulance Services responded to the area south of Mehaffey Bridge Road just after 5 p.m. Sunday night. Once on scene, they found a person in the water holding onto a piece of ice.
Crews donned ice rescue suits and secured a rapid deployment craft along with ropes to rescue the individual. Once they were out of the water, the individual along with an injured firefighter were taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for further evaluation.
This weekend's rescue has prompted the North Liberty Fire Department to put out a new warning regarding ice conditions.
"Due to widely variable weather conditions across much of Iowa, the North Liberty Fire Department warns that ice has deteriorated and refreezes rapidly which creates potentially dangerous conditions for anglers, snowmobilers and skiers," the department wrote. "Additionally, the reservoir is a river with a current; this can also cause the ice to be unstable for recreation purposes. Taking risks on the ice also puts rescuers at risk, much like it did in this situation."