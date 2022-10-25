 Skip to main content
Sir Elton John shouts out Univ. of Iowa & Ohio State marching bands for tribute performance

Elton John tribute performance
Courtesy of the Ohio State University Marching Band

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KWWL) -- The decorated and Grammy-Award-winning musician Sir Elton John gave his approval to a tribute performance from the University of Iowa and Ohio State University marching bands last weekend.

During the halftime of the Hawkeyes and Buckeyes game in Columbus, Ohio, the marching bands formed the musicians' name, along with other creative visuals that long-time fans could appreciate.

In a tweet on Monday, John said, "What an incredible dedication with so much creativity!"

A 60-second time-lapse of the performance can be viewed below.