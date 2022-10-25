Sir Elton John shouts out Univ. of Iowa & Ohio State marching bands for tribute performance

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KWWL) -- The decorated and Grammy-Award-winning musician Sir Elton John gave his approval to a tribute performance from the University of Iowa and Ohio State University marching bands last weekend.
Thank you, @tbdbitl and @hawkeyeband! What an incredible dedication with so much creativity! 🚀 https://t.co/WjNWZA6Ldm— Elton John (@eltonofficial) October 24, 2022
During the halftime of the Hawkeyes and Buckeyes game in Columbus, Ohio, the marching bands formed the musicians' name, along with other creative visuals that long-time fans could appreciate.
In a tweet on Monday, John said, "What an incredible dedication with so much creativity!"
A 60-second time-lapse of the performance can be viewed below.
Did you miss our @eltonofficial halftime show with the @HawkeyeBand yesterday? Here's the whole thing in just 60 seconds! Full show at the link below. #GoBucks🎹— The Ohio State University Marching Band (@TBDBITL) October 23, 2022
🔗: https://t.co/feocx01P5G pic.twitter.com/4fQyG3UQZy