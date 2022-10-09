Several displaced after fire in Coralville

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KWWL)- Several people are displaced after a fire in Coralville on Saturday night.
Firefighters responded to a building in the 300 block of 2nd Street around 7 p.m.
The Coralville Fire Department says the fire was between the third floor ceiling and the roof area. It took firefighters eight hours to extinguish it. Crews were on the scene until 3 a.m.
The smoke from the fire could be seen from several blocks away. Emergency crews blocked off parts of Highway 6 for a while on Saturday night while they worked to fight the fire. Crews used large barricades to block off the street from the 1st and 2nd Street intersection to 4th Avenue.
Several people were home when the fire broke out. Everyone made it out safe. Most of the damage is on the third floor and roof area, but units throughout the building sustained smoke and water damage. Firefighters do not have an estimate for the cost of the damage yet.
The American Red Cross is helping the residents who are now left without a place to live.
The Coralville Fire Department is still investigating what caused the fire.
The Iowa City, North Liberty, Tiffin, and Solon Fire Departments all responded to the fire and helped Coralville firefighters put it out. They were also assisted by Coralville Police, Coralville Water Department, Coralville Transit Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service, Johnson County Emergency Management Agency, MidAmerican Energy Company, Iowa Department of Transportation, the Salvation Army Canteen, and the American Red Cross.