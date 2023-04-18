Search efforts continue for missing 20-year-old Muscatine man in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Police, friends and family are searching for a missing man in Iowa City. 20-year-old Cristian Martinez of Muscatine was last seen early Saturday morning.
Police say that the biggest threat to Martinez's safety is the Iowa River.
KWWL has been with the Martinez family most of Tuesday afternoon as they continue to search for him. Throughout the day, the family was passing out flyers in downtown Iowa City and along the Iowa River, all in an effort to trace back where Cristian could have gone.
So far, a ground search of Ralston Creek and the Iowa River south of the Burlington Street Bridge have been conducted, and drones with high-resolution video have also scoured the river.
Police say that the last time he was seen was in the 100 block of Harrison Street around 12:56 a.m. on Saturday. Police believe he may have fallen into the Iowa River that night, however, his older brother Jerry says that he still has hope.
He said, "We think he’s still out there and he’s definitely fighting. And he’s not giving up and we’re not giving up.”
Police put out a release on Tuesday afternoon stating that they've done an intensive search, including sweeping the river and reviewing Christian's phone and financial records.
Following the prayer vigil being held for Martinez on Tuesday night, the search efforts will continue.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.