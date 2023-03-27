RAYGUN's Hawkeye merchandise are hot sellers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- An Iowa t-shirt company also has the "Hawkeye Fever" and the end result is beneficial for both the company and the players.
RAYGUN first jumped on to the name image and likeness (NIL) bandwagon in 2021. They already have agreements with many of the state's top athletes, including the Hawkeye women, and their shirts have been big sellers.
Taryn Finn told KWWL, "The Gabbie Marshall shirts are selling really hot right now. Just overall, I'm very impressed with how Iowa has done in March Madness."
Caitlin Clark has an exclusive deal with Nike, which prohibits her from having her own RAYGUN exclusive shirt. However, you can stop by the RAYGUN store in Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, or downtown Iowa City to pick up any of the Hawkeye women shirts.
You can also view the shirts and merchandise on their website.