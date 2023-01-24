 Skip to main content
...Fog Developing Across Northeast Iowa This Evening...

An area of fog has developed in the Highway 63 corridor from
eastern Tama County north to Bremer County. The fog is thickest
along US 20 near and just east of Waterloo at this time.

If traveling across the region this evening, be prepared for
reduced visibility to one quarter mile along with the possibility
of patchy slick spots later in the evening as temperatures cool
slightly. The fog may expand over the region and extend west along
Highway 20 toward Ft. Dodge over the next 3 to 4 hours.

Caution is advised while traveling this evening. Use low beam
headlights. Be prepared for lowering visibility and allow extra
time to reach your destination safely.

Police escort Iowa City High basketball team away after 'racially-charged' comment directed at coach

  • Updated
By Abby Turpin

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KWWL) -- The men's basketball game between Iowa City High and Fairfield High ended abruptly after a "racially-charged" comment was made toward the Iowa City High coach on Monday night, resulting in Police escorting the Iowa City team out of the area.

In a statement sent to KWWL from the Iowa City Community School District, Principal John Bacon said, "Due to the unsafe environment within the gym, our coaches decided to remove our student-athletes. Our team received a police escort to the locker room, out to the bus, and out of town."

The school district said that they stand by their students and staff of color and condemn the situation.

Bacon went on to say, "While this is certainly not how we wanted this game to play out, we are thankful that the situation was de-escalated and we could safely leave the school."

No other details on the situation have been released at this time.