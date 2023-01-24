Police escort Iowa City High basketball team away after 'racially-charged' comment directed at coach

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KWWL) -- The men's basketball game between Iowa City High and Fairfield High ended abruptly after a "racially-charged" comment was made toward the Iowa City High coach on Monday night, resulting in Police escorting the Iowa City team out of the area.
In a statement sent to KWWL from the Iowa City Community School District, Principal John Bacon said, "Due to the unsafe environment within the gym, our coaches decided to remove our student-athletes. Our team received a police escort to the locker room, out to the bus, and out of town."
The school district said that they stand by their students and staff of color and condemn the situation.
Bacon went on to say, "While this is certainly not how we wanted this game to play out, we are thankful that the situation was de-escalated and we could safely leave the school."
No other details on the situation have been released at this time.