Police escort Iowa City High basketball team away after 'racially-charged' comment directed at coach

Weather Alert

...Fog Developing Across Northeast Iowa This Evening... An area of fog has developed in the Highway 63 corridor from eastern Tama County north to Bremer County. The fog is thickest along US 20 near and just east of Waterloo at this time. If traveling across the region this evening, be prepared for reduced visibility to one quarter mile along with the possibility of patchy slick spots later in the evening as temperatures cool slightly. The fog may expand over the region and extend west along Highway 20 toward Ft. Dodge over the next 3 to 4 hours. Caution is advised while traveling this evening. Use low beam headlights. Be prepared for lowering visibility and allow extra time to reach your destination safely.