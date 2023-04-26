Philanthropist John Pappajohn dies at 94

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Longtime Iowa philanthropist John Pappajohn has died, with the University of Iowa announcing that he passed away last weekend.
Despite being born in Greece in 1928, Pappajohn graduated from the University of Iowa in 1952, and he created a successful career of venture capitalism. His self-noted greatest achievement was his philanthropy.
The Pappajohn business building opened in his honor in 1993. On the medical campus, the Pappajohn Pavilion at the University of Iowa Health and Clinics began construction in 1991.
Two years later in 1993, the John and Mary Pappajohn Clinical Cancer Center was unveiled, named after himself and his wife.
Pappajohn was 94 years old.
To read more about the life and endeavors of Papajohn, you can visit the University of Iowa's website.