One person rescued in Iowa City residential fire

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- One person was rescued in a Monday morning residential fire in Iowa City, though two other occupants were displaced.
The Iowa City Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of Shannon Drive around 4:14 a.m. to investigate a fire alarm. While en route, they received a medical emergency alarm for the same residence.
Crews encountered smoke on the third floor of the residence when they arrived. They entered an apartment unit and extracted one person. That person was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation.
Fire crews determined that the fire had been extinguished by the building's sprinkler system. No injuries to other civilians or firefighters were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Damages are estimated to be around $80,000 from the fire.
The American Red Cross is assisting two occupants who were displaced from the fire.