OB-GYN Associates of Iowa City & Coralville merging with Mercy Iowa City Hospital and Clinic system

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- OB-GYN associates of Iowa City and Coralville are joining their offices with the Mercy Iowa City Hospital and Clinic system.
Providers formerly of OB-GYN Associates of Iowa City and Coralville will practice in a clinic called Mercy Iowa City OB-GYN Care.
The merger will be in effect starting June 30, 2023.
In a press release, President and CEO of Mercy Iowa City, Tom Clancy, said, "Mercy Iowa City and OB-GYN Associates have a rich history of providing obstetric and gynecologic services to Iowa City and its surrounding communities."
Clancy added, “We are excited to employ the talented providers of OB-GYN Associates and continue providing these vital services to our community as Mercy Iowa City OB-GYN Care."