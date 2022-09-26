North Liberty to receive $1 million grant to hire full-time firefighters

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The City of North Liberty is receiving a $1 million grant in order to hire more full-time firefighters.
The grant is a result of North Liberty's growth and an increase in the number of emergency callers. Fire Chief Brian Platz says they have received over 1,600 calls so far this year.
"We ran just over sixteen hundred calls, which was up above 200 calls from the previous year so call volume is going up," Platz said.
"We knew that when we wrote the staffing plan that there would come a time that we needed a transition," he said.
The staffing plan is to hire three full-time shift firefighters, allowing the city to always have one full-time shift firefighter on duty - reducing response times to emergency calls.
With the expansion of North Liberty, another plan is in store - an opening of another Fire Department to help across the city.
“So that second station is kind of our next step as we not only grow our staffing plan, and we grow our facility plan... We’re planning for that station to be a full-time station too, down the road," Platz elaborated.
Platz says that he expects the additional Fire Department to be up and running within the next 4-5 years.
The grant will be received over the span of the next three years.