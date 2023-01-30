 Skip to main content
North Liberty man sentenced to federal prison for child porn production

Prison Bars with Lights Web

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KWWL) - Jacob Preuschl of North Liberty was sentenced to twenty-five years in federal prison for production of child pornography and for sending obscene material to minors.

Authorities identified Preuschl after a parent called the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's (NCMEC) tipline. The parent found sexually explicit content between her daughter and an adult male on the daughter's phone. 

Preuschl met the minor victim on Snapchat and was in contact with her for about four months, requesting nude images and videos during that time. 

After seizing Preuschl's phone, law enforcement found Preuschl communicated with several other minors on Snapchat and acquired child porn via the Telegram app.

Preuschl was sentenced for child porn production and sending obscene material to minors.

Preuschol is ordered to pay $10,000 to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act and $3,000 to the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act.

He will also need to serve seven years of supervised release following his prison term.

Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.