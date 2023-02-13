New senior living facility coming to Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A senior living community sprawling over 30 acres is in the beginning stages of development in Iowa City.
At its meeting last week, the Iowa City Council approved a plan to re-zone over 30 acres of land. The land is located north of Gathering Place Lane and east of Cardinal Road.
The new plan would allow for the development of a senior housing facility. KWWL caught up with the group that will bring the project to life.
Kris Hansen, CEO of Western Home Communities said, "Right now, what we're looking at is a number of single family homes that are made for seniors 55 and over. I think about 36 of those and 8 duplexes."
Hansen says they have been trying to look for a site for awhile. Now, he's excited to bring the new addition to Iowa City.
Hansen expects construction to begin in 2023.