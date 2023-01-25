New details revealed in forfeited Fairfield basketball game

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KWWL) -- The men's basketball game between Iowa City High and Fairfield High ended abruptly after a "racially-charged" comment was made toward the Iowa City High coach on Monday night, resulting in Police escorting the Iowa City team out of the area.
In a statement sent to KWWL from the Iowa City Community School District, Principal John Bacon said, "Due to the unsafe environment within the gym, our coaches decided to remove our student-athletes. Our team received a police escort to the locker room, out to the bus, and out of town."
The school district said that they stand by their students and staff of color and condemn the situation.
Bacon went on to say, "While this is certainly not how we wanted this game to play out, we are thankful that the situation was de-escalated and we could safely leave the school."
In a Facebook post from the Fairfield school district, they provided further clarification on the incident, saying that an altercation broke out between players.
"After the altercation involving players, Fairfield administrators decided that the teams should take a 5-minute break in the locker rooms to allow the coaches time to regroup and calm the players. Fairfield administrators safely escorted City High coaches and players to a locker room. At this time, the City High coaches and administration decided it would be best to forfeit the game. Following the decision to forfeit, FHS administration safely escorted City High coaches and players from the locker room to their bus."
KWWL is working to learn more details on this story as it develops.