National Guard soldier fighting for his life after Iowa City crash

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- An Iowa National Guard soldier is in critical care after he was hit by a car last week. So far, Iowa City Police officers have released limited details.
According to the Iowa National Guard, Sergeant First Class Corey Hite was hit by a car while out for a run in Iowa City on Monday, May 22. His family said he was just three weeks away from retiring.
The Iowa National Guard said SFC Hite is in critical care at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to a GoFundMe set up by his family, Hite had a pelvis fracture, multiple skull fractures, holes in his lung and kidney and brain swelling.
An update on Caring Bridge this week said he is showing signs of progress in his recovery.
"He was brought out of medical sedation and has opened his eyes a few times and even made little body movements, so he is slowly but surely starting to become aware," the post said.
Iowa City Police have released only minimal details about the crash. They have not confirmed Hite was the person hit or said who was driving the car that hit him.
In comparison, authorities released the names of those involved in a fatal crash in Iowa City this past weekend within a day. The Iowa State Patrol investigated that crash, and it is common for Troopers to release the names of those involved in a crash the same day or the next day.
Iowa City Police said officers responded to a serious crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian just after 4:15 p.m. on May 22 at Melrose Avenue and Kennedy Parkway, which is close to Iowa City West High School. While the pedestrian had serious injuries, police said the driver did not report any injuries at the scene.
On Friday, Iowa City Police told KWWL they could not release any other information because officers are still investigating the crash.