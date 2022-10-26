More University of Iowa literary kiosks may be popping up soon

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- More University of Iowa literary kiosks may soon pop up in parts of the state.
A few years ago there were five kiosks spread between Iowa City and the Eastern Iowa Airport. Today, there are only two.
However, a spokesman for the library says that they may add more following the pandemic. They dispense work from local writers.
KWWL asked if any prolific Iowa writers have work in the kiosks.
"To my knowledge I don't know that many of our distinguished alums who have demanding and successful careers have taken the time to submit that material. But that's certainly intriguing," said Tom Keegan, a spokesperson with the University of Iowa libraries.
With the push of a button you can select content from a local writer or someone outside of Iowa. The short stories take up to five minutes to read.