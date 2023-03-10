More protests planned in response to LGBTQ legislation this weekend

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds could sign a bill into law at any time that would ban gender affirming surgery for minors. This is one of many bills impacting the LGBTQ community in Iowa legislature. As a result, some communities are planning to send another clear response this weekend.
On Saturday, Studio 13 is collaborating with their sister venue, Basix, for a day of activities to protest the proposed bills against LGBTQ rights.
So far this year there have been 29 bills regarding LGBTQ rights released in Iowa. Donations from Saturday's event will go towards One Iowa. The group is a statewide organization aimed at supporting and advancing LGBTQ rights.
KWWL spoke with Keenan Crow, the Director of Policy and Advocacy with One Iowa. They talked about how these donations will benefit the LGBTQ community.
Crow said, “We're going to get Iowans in contact with their lawmakers, we have a very robust volunteer base and they love sending text messages. They love making phone calls to Iowans and putting them in touch and getting them involved in the process. But that takes money ultimately. And so that's where those dollars are going.”
The event begins at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday and ends the night at Basix in Cedar Rapids. All proceeds will go towards One Iowa.