Missing Muscatine man's family speaks out amid ongoing search efforts

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The family of Cristian Martinez is speaking out as the search for the missing 20-year-old from Muscatine continues. Martinez was last seen on early Saturday morning in the 100 block of Harrison Street in Iowa City.
Both his family and local police believe that Martinez's safety could be at risk.
The Martinez family is working hand-in-hand with the Iowa City Police Department, as well as the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network to find the 20-year-old.
On Tuesday night community members gathered at the Pedestrian Mall to participate in a vigil and help the Martinez family continue in the search efforts.
Around 150 people came out to pray alongside the family. While there were no sightings of Martinez at the search party on Tuesday night, the family will continue to pass out flyers in downtown Iowa City.
Older brother Jerry Martinez says that Cristian is a homebody and is the light of every room. Jerry says that this is why the situation has been so difficult for him and his family to wrap their heads around.
He explained, "This is definitely a positive kid. This behavior was definitely shocking to everyone, and everybody noticed it right away. That's why we are staying positive and we think he's still out there and he's definitely fighting. He's not giving up and we're not giving up."
The family is planning to hire a private investigator to assist in the search.
Those who have any information on Martinez's whereabouts should contact the Iowa City police Department at 319-356-5275.