Missing Iowa City teens reunited with their family

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- AFTERNOON UPDATE: The two missing teens have been reunited with their family, according to police.
ORIGINAL: Iowa City Police are seeking the public's help in finding two missing teens.
13-year-old Tessa Synder and 16-year-old Shyla Small were last seen around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning in the 100 block of West Side Drive.
Snyder is 5'6", 160 pounds and has brown eyes and bright red hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, Nike shorts and black crocs.
Small is 5'4", weighs 100 pounds, and has bright red hair.
Police say that it's presumed the teens ran away together and that there are no signs of foul play. They believe the girls may have ties to the Quad Cities.
Those who have any information should contact the Iowa City Police at 319-356-5275.