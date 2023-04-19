Matt Walsh speaks at the University of Iowa

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 149 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL IOWA GRUNDY HARDIN JASPER MARSHALL POLK STORY TAMA IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA BUTLER FRANKLIN IN NORTHEAST IOWA BLACK HAWK BREMER IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA CLARKE DECATUR LUCAS MARION WARREN WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ALLERTON, ALLISON, AMES, APLINGTON, CARLISLE, CEDAR FALLS, CHARITON, CLARKSVILLE, CONRAD, CORYDON, DES MOINES, DIKE, DUMONT, DYSART, ELDORA, GLADBROOK, GREENE, GRUNDY CENTER, HAMPTON, HUMESTON, INDIANOLA, IOWA FALLS, KNOXVILLE, LAMONI, LEON, MARSHALLTOWN, NEWTON, NORWALK, OSCEOLA, PARKERSBURG, PELLA, REINBECK, SEYMOUR, SHELL ROCK, TAMA, TOLEDO, TRAER, WATERLOO, WAVERLY, AND WELLSBURG. * PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE... SCATTERED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 65 MPH POSSIBLE. SCATTERED LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 1.5 INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE. A TORNADO OR TWO POSSIBLE. PROBABILITY TABLE: PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES : 20% PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES : 10% PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS : 40% PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH : 10% PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS : 50% PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES : 20% PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS : 90% MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/ : NE 35