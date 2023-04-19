Matt Walsh speaks at the University of Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- In a at times tense scene, conservative commentator Matt Walsh spoke at the University of Iowa on Wednesday night as part of his nationwide "What is a Woman" documentary tour.
The Young Americans for Freedom chapter at the University of Iowa hosted Walsh. Several Student organizations opposed his visit and protested it, even creating an online petition to try and shut it down.
Ahead of the lecture at the Iowa Memorial Union, some students wrote supportive messages for transgender people on the sidewalk in front in chalk.
Walsh is best known for his views on transgender issues. He works as a columnist for the Daily Wire, podcast host, and author.
"There's been a lot of big cultural issues. Right now, you're seeing coming to the forefront. You are seeing transgender athletes increasingly dominating women's sports. There are a lot of concerns about allowing biological males in females spaces," John Piaszynski of Young Americans for Freedom said. "We think it's important to talk about these issues and have these discussions because obviously, they are affecting a lot of people's lives."
Walsh was greeted in Iowa City with protesters chanting and holding signs near the entrance to the main lounge. Campus Safety put up barricades to separate the two sides.
"As long as things remain peaceful, we definitely support everyone's right, whether or not they'll have their voice heard on this issue," Piaszynski said.
While outside, to line to get in snaked out of the Iowa Memorial Union and down the block. The demand was so great the main lounge hit capacity, and Campus Safety turned away hundreds who waited in line.
Walsh spoke at length during his speech about transgender and gender identity issues.
"The more fundamental the truth, as fundamental as saying men are men and women are women, the more you are forbidden from uttering it."
He called the fight against gender ideology "the last stand for Western civilization."
"If the sane side loses this, it is over," he said.
Piaszynski said the group hopes to expose people to new ideas and facilitate discussion.
"We want to have discussions on issues no matter how uncomfortable it may be at times because there are so many important things to talk about," Piaszynski said. "It's important to speak openly and honestly about them."
In a statement, a University of Iowa spokesperson said university administrators used this as an opportunity to educate students on university policies regarding student organizations and free speech.
"The university recognizes the tension between maintaining a welcoming environment and an environment where ideas may be freely expressed, even ideas that may be controversial or offensive," the university said.
The university reiterated it wants everyone who works and studies at the University of Iowa to feel welcome and respected.
Campus Safety said it communicated with both the organizers of this event as well as those who oppose it to support a safe environment.