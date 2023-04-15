Man who set ex-girlfriend’s apartment on fire sentenced to up to 50 years in prison

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- An Iowa City man convicted of arson for starting a fire at his ex-girlfriend's apartment building in 2021 will spend up to 50 years in prison.
A Judge sentenced 34-year-old Ishmael Carter in a Johnson County courtroom on Friday. The judge also rejected Carter's request for a new trial.
In January, a jury convicted him of arson and five counts of attempted murder.
In a June 2021 incident, Carter's ex-girlfriend called the police, saying he was knocking on her door for 20 minutes before spilling a liquid presumed to be lighter fluid underneath the door.
This caused a fire, trapping her, her boyfriend, and her three young children inside the apartment complex. They had to take cover on the third-floor balcony until crews could put out the fire, which took 20 minutes.
A firefighter who testified at the trial said that the fire was so significant that it could not have been extinguished without help from the Fire Department. The firefighter also testified that the smoke was enough to injure or kill someone quickly.
Police found Carter on the scene watching the fire, but he said he was not in the apartment building and had just woken up. However, he was seen by witnesses and his ex-girlfriend inside the building. Carter was also seen buying lighter fluid at an area gas station, which was found in the dumpster behind the apartment building.
On Friday, a judge sentenced Carter to serve up to 25 years on each count. The five counts of attempted murder will run concurrently with one another, while the arson count will run consecutively after it.
Carter is not eligible for work release or parole until he serves 50% of his arson sentence and 70% of his attempted murder sentence.