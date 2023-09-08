Longtime Hawkeye fan recognized as Kid Captain for Cy-Hawk game

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- 6-year-old Nile Kron is the Kid Captain for the Cy-Hawk game on Saturday, September 9.
Kid Captain is a partnership between the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes, to honor pediatric patients.
Kron is 1 of 12 patients that will be recognized during the Hawkeyes 2023 football season.
The longtime Hawkeye fan was diagnosed with cleft lip and palate, along with several other diagnoses, at around 33 weeks old. Kron also had scoliosis, a tethered spinal cord, no left ear, had tissue missing in his left eye, and was born deaf.
Doctors performed multiple surgeries to fix his cleft lip and palate, separate his spinal cord from his vertebrae, as well as oral surgeries.
Two MAGnetic Expansion Control rods were also placed in his back to slow the progression of his scoliosis. Additionally, cochlear implants were given to him to assist his hearing.
While overcoming some challenging surgeries, Nile's Mom Brittany Kron says he still had a smile on his face.
"He's just very determined to beat all of his odds because nothing will ever stop him," said Brittany.
Now, Nile attends the Wendell Johnson Speech and Hearing Center for language therapy sessions.
His instructors say his sign language has vastly improved over the years.
"When Nile first came to us he had some auditory awareness," said UI Speech Language Pathologist Meaghan Foody. "However, he needed additional support which is where we added some sign based communication and Nile just took off."
Nile's father Rick Kron said the energetic six-year old is excited to lead the Hawkeyes.
"Nile loves football," said Rick. "It's a warming experience to see your kid be so excited that he was able to be a Kid Captain."