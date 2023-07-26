Local paramedic program uses hands-on training to prepare students for the field

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- With the heat advisories in effect this week, it's extra important that well-trained paramedics are ready to respond to any medical issues.
The University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics Paramedic program has been producing the next generation of paramedics for 45 years. Through a mixture of classroom learning and hands-on experience, these students learn everything they'll need in the field.
The program has mostly gone away from PowerPoint lectures, instead opting for more hands-on learning. North Liberty Fire Chief Brian Platz says that these paramedics are critical in providing life-saving care. This becomes even more important with the recent heat in the area.
Platz said, "This time of year, it's just important to stay hydrated, and carry maybe extra water or carry extra cooling towels or what have you, so when we do respond to heat related emergencies, we're a little more prepared to do that."
The three-semester program consists of two semesters of classroom training with a minimum of 284 hours of supervised hospital clinical time. Following this experience, there is a minimum of 360 hours of a supervised paramedic internship.
Throughout this time, they learn all of the skills that they'll need to save lives in the field. In 2021, there were 18 students in the program, and the program had a 100% graduation rate.