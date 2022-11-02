Liberty, Clear Creek-Amana and Xavier play for State Volleyball Titles

CORALVILLE(KWWL) Day 3 of the State Volleyball leads off with the semifinal round matches in Class 5A.
In one semifinal top ranked Iowa City Liberty looking to ma\ke its first championship appearances face Ankeny Centennial.
The Liberty Lightning start red-hot behind the hitting of UNI recruit and senior Cassidy Hartman...Smashing some of her match high 22 kills. Liberty won the first two sets 25-21 and 25-19The Lightning lost the third set---but regained their balance to win the 4th set 25-22 and the match to advance to their first ever State Final
In Class 4A .... Top ranked Clear Rapids Xavier the 2020 State Champion meets the defending 20-21 state champion Western Dubuque in one semifinal
The Saints beat the Bobcats three weeks ago--and they hammered out the early lead behind the solid hitting of sophomore Libby Fandel and senior Maci Kadlec who combined for 27 kills.
Xavier is back in the 4A State Finals 3 sets to none
The other 4A Semifinal matched 2nd seeded North Scott against sixth seeded Clear Creek-Amana.
The Underdog Clippers took the first set 25-22....and after North Scott won the next two sets...The Clippers seized control again...Clear Creek-Amana junior Bliss Beck comes up big with a match high 18 kills.
And the Clippers win the fourth and fifth sets to advance to their first State Championship match 3 sets to 2.