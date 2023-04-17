Lawyers for FIGI, former fraternity members ask for change of venue

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- Lawyers for two former fraternity members and the organization itself facing a civil lawsuit from a female student at the University of Iowa who says she was raped at the fraternity house in September 2020, are asking for a change of venue.
In October 2021, Makéna Solberg filed a civil lawsuit against Carson Steffen, Jacob Meloan, and the Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) fraternity. Solberg and her lawyer are asking for monetary and punitive damages from both men, the local Mu chapter, and Phi Gamma Delta Nationals.
Last month, a judge approved a motion by her lawyers to add Mu Duerton Chapter House Corp. and Mu Duerton Association of Phi Gamma Delta to the lawsuit.
In the lawsuit, she alleges that Steffen and Meloan conspired to rape her at the party on September 4, 2020, photograph it and send those photos to other members of the FIJI fraternity. The lawsuit also says other fraternity members told them to delete the evidence. Solberg's lawyer says she was too intoxicated to give consent. Both Steffen and Meloan admit to having sex with Solberg, but say it was consensual and deny the assault allegations.
"Prior to and since filing this lawsuit, Solberg has attempted to rally public support in her favor and public outrage against the named Defendants through online petitions, social media, media interviews given both by Solberg and her counsel, and other various means of publicity," lawyers for the two former fraternity members and the organization itself wrote.
In their motion, they cited extensive media coverage of the case that they believe has "prejudiced the defendants."
"The publicity surrounding Solberg's allegations and this lawsuit has been pervasive and inflammatory, as evidenced by the sampling of newspaper articles and other forms of media coverage attached to this motion," they wrote. "The narrative on social media, online petitions, social media, and other various platforms have given Johnson County residents one side of the story (Solberg's) and significantly prejudiced Defendants."
In response, Solberg's attorney Eashaan Vajpeyi argued the motion does not have the required affidavits to support it "but simply promises that these will be provided at an unstated, future date."
Vajpeyi asked the court to strike the motion and have it refiled when compliant.
"In order that there be no confusion about when Plaintiff is required to respond to the motion to change venue itself, Plaintiff respectfully requests that Defendants' motion be stricken and not refiled until it is completed and compliant with the Iowa Rules of Civil Procedure. Then Plaintiff will have the customary time or time agreed upon between counsel for a response and counter affidavits," Vajpeyi wrote. "In the alternative, the Plaintiff respectfully requests the court enter an order that Plaintiff's deadline to respond to the motion be tolled and that the time to respond not begin to run until, and if, the motion is supplemented by the required affidavits from the movants and the disinterested persons."
Iowa City Police arrested Steffen on December 2021 for First Degree Harassment, charged with sending explicit photos of a person without their consent. A judge has issued a no-contact order for Steffen, prohibiting him from contacting Solberg.
Court records show that Iowa City Police officers executed multiple search warrants on FIJI members in September 2020. Police spoke with a student who claimed to have seen explicit photos of Steffen and another man with a female that "didn't look okay." Police obtained Steffen's phone through a search warrant and found a photo matching the student's description.
Both Steffen and Meloan have demanded a trial by jury. Steffen has also filed a counter-suit demanding compensatory damages from Solberg.
The case is set to go to trial on July 11.