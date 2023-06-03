Judge to consider moving trial for UI FIJI lawsuit out of Johnson County

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- A judge will hear arguments next week on whether or not to move the trial for a civil lawsuit from a female student at the University of Iowa who says she was raped at the fraternity house in September 2020 out of Johnson County.
In October 2021, Makéna Solberg filed a civil lawsuit against Carson Steffen, Jacob Meloan, and the Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) fraternity. Solberg and her lawyer are asking for monetary and punitive damages from both men, the local Mu chapter, and Phi Gamma Delta Nationals.
Makéna Solberg says she was invited to the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, commonly known as "FIJI", for an officially sanctioned fraternity event on Sept. 4, 2020. Her attorneys say throughout the night, she became sick in an "unexpected manner" and asked for help from one of the fraternity brothers.
The lawsuit says Solberg was "lured" into a private room where two fraternity brothers had sex with her without her consent. Her lawyer says the defendants "were aware or should have been aware" that she was intoxicated, physically impaired and physically vulnerable. Her lawyer also says the men had planned to do this before the party.
The lawsuit alleges that the men recorded this event and sent photos and videos throughout the fraternity. The lawsuit also says other fraternity members told them to delete the evidence.
Both Steffen and Meloan admit to having sex with Solberg but say it was consensual and deny the assault allegations.
In March, lawyers for Solberg added Mu Duerton Chapter House Corp. and Mu Duerton Association of Phi Gamma Delta, the corporate entity for the fraternity to the lawsuit.
The judge in the case, Kavin McKeever, has set a hearing for Friday afternoon at the Johnson County Courthouse to hear arguments on the motion to change the venue.
In their motion, lawyers for two former fraternity members and the organization cited extensive media coverage of the case that they don't believe they will be able to find an unbiased jury pool in Johnson County.
"Defendants will struggle to obtain a fair jury that is not prejudiced against them in the current venue," the lawyers argued in their motion. "That is not an indictment of the jury pool, but rather a mere function of all the negative press, publicity, and efforts, many of them by Plaintiff, to sway public opinion in her favor in Johnson County."
Solberg's lawyers want to keep the trial in Johnson County. They have argued the fraternity and those running it "fostered and allowed a culture of alcohol abuse, underage alcohol consumption, and sexual harassment that created a dangerous space for invited guests."
Mu Deuteron Chapter of Phi Gamma Delta has also denied allegations that it failed to supervise its members and protect guests at the FIJI house.
In September, Solberg sued a third fraternity member, who she claims sent photos and videos of the event to other people.
Iowa City Police arrested Steffen in December 2021 for First Degree Harassment, charged with sending explicit photos of a person without their consent. A judge has issued a no-contact order for Steffen, prohibiting him from contacting Solberg.
Both Steffen and Meloan have demanded a trial by jury. Steffen has also filed a counter-suit demanding compensatory damages from Solberg.
The case is set to go to trial in November 2024.