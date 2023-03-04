Judge allows more parties to be added in FIGI lawsuit

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- A female student at the University of Iowa who filed a civil lawsuit against two former fraternity members and the organization itself, saying she was raped at the fraternity house in September 2020, is expanding her lawsuit to include new parties.
A judge approved a motion by her lawyers to add Mu Duerton Chapter House Corp. and Mu Duerton Association of Phi Gamma Delta to do so last week.
In October 2021, Makéna Solberg filed a civil lawsuit against Carson Steffen, Jacob Meloan, and the Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) fraternity. Solberg and her lawyer are asking for monetary and punitive damages from both men, the local Mu chapter, and Phi Gamma Delta Nationals.
In the lawsuit, she alleges that Steffen and Meloan conspired to rape her at the party on September 4, 2020, photograph it and send those photos to other members of the FIJI fraternity. The lawsuit also says other fraternity members told them to delete the evidence. Solberg's lawyer says she was too intoxicated to give consent. Both Steffen and Meloan admit to having sex with Solberg, but say it was consensual and deny the assault allegations.
Solberg's lawyers said the fraternity and those running it "fostered and allowed a culture of alcohol abuse, underage alcohol consumption, and sexual harassment that created a dangerous space for invited guests."
Mu Deuteron Chapter of Phi Gamma Delta has also denied allegations that it failed to supervise its members and protect guests at the FIJI house.
Lawyers for the fraternity and its members fought against adding the new parties and said they were "separate and distinct" entities from those already names and "there is no factual basis to support the amendments."
In response, Solberg's lawyers said during the discovery process, they came across information that the fraternity has secret social media groups to coordinate purchasing large amounts of alcohol for minors, fraternity members forged or falsely created driver's licenses and were engaged in buying and reselling vape cartridges.
In his ruling granting the motion to add new parties, Judge Kevin McKeever said it does not substantially change any issues before the court.
"While the new parties are technically separate entities from those currently named, there does appear to have been information provided to Defendants' counsel and to the entities themselves that there may be an association among the entities that would later support these proposed new parties being named in the action," McKeever wrote. "It should not come as a complete surprise to either of the proposed new parties that they would be brought into the case."
Iowa City Police arrested Steffen on December 2021 for First Degree Harassment, charged with sending explicit photos of a person without their consent. A judge has issued a no-contact order for Steffen, prohibiting him from contacting Solberg.
Court records show that Iowa City Police officers executed multiple search warrants on FIJI members in September 2020. Police spoke with a student who claimed to have seen explicit photos of Steffen and another man with a female that "didn't look okay." Police obtained Steffen's phone through a search warrant and found a photo matching the student's description.
Both Steffen and Meloan have demanded a trial by jury. Steffen has also filed a counter-suit demanding compensatory damages from Solberg.
The case is set to go to trial on July 11.