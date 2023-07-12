Jonathan McCaffery cited in deadly Iowa City crash

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Following an investigation by the Johnson County Attorney's Office, 16-year-old Jonathan J.F. McCaffery has been cited with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk in a May accident that killed one person.
On May 22, Iowa City Police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at Melrose Avenue and Kennedy Parkway.
The pedestrian, identified as 45-year-old Corey J. Hite, was injured in the incident. Days later on June 4, Hilte died of his injuries. Hilte was an Iowa National Guard Soldier who was weeks away from retiring.
McCaffery has been charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, which is a simple misdemeanor. Under Iowa code, violation of this misdemeanor resulting in death is punishable by a $1,000 fine, a driver's license suspension of 180 days, or both.
In a statement released by Fran and Margaret McCaffery, they said, "On May 22nd, just after leaving school, our 16-year-old son was the driver in a vehicle/pedestrian accident. Investigators have told us that it was an unavoidable accident with no evidence to suggest distracted driving. The pedestrian, who was jogging at the time of the accident, was waved in front of our son’s passing vehicle by the driver of another vehicle. The jogger, Sgt. First Class Corey Hite, passed away two weeks after the accident from the injuries he sustained."
The statement continued, "We are devastated by this tragedy. SFC Hite’s family has our deepest sympathies. While our family continues to process the events of the past weeks and help our son cope with this accident, we will have no further comment at this time.”