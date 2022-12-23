Johnson County Sheriff's Office vehicle struck on I-80 on Thursday

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Johnson County Sheriff's Office had a vehicle get struck on I-80 at 253 westbound on Thursday, and luckily no one was hurt.
The deputy was outside of the vehicle helping with another accident at the time of the crash.
Iowa State Patrol Trooper Bob Conrad says that this should serve as a reminder to slow down or perhaps stay off the roads entirely.
Conrad explained, "We had a situation yesterday where I covered a crash with a Johnson county deputy. He was checking on a motorist and got rear ended by another motorist. Thank goodness no one was hurt, he was out of his vehicle but it's a dangerous place out there."
Conrad cautioned drivers, saying, "If you're in one of those crashes, you need to be prepared. Be warm. Be ready, because it may take us little bit to get there."