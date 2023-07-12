Johnson County attorneys citing son of Hawkeye coach for fatal May accident

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The driver in a fatal Iowa City accident in May has finally been revealed as the 16-year-old son of Hawkeye's Fran McCaffery. The accident left National Guardsman Corey Hite severely injured before dying of his injuries weeks later.
Jonathan McCaffery now faces a citation of failure to yield to a pedestrian. Hite, who has been posthumously promoted to Master Sergeant, was only weeks away from retirement at the time of his death.
KWWL reached out to the Johnson County Attorney's Office and Iowa City Police, and both said that the citation is the only charges being looked into. However, they've refused to comment further on what happened during the investigation or the event itself.
The McCaffery family released a statement on Wednesday, claiming, "Investigators have told us that it was an unavoidable accident with no evidence to suggest distracted driving. The pedestrian, who was jogging at the time of the accident, was waved in front of our son’s passing vehicle by the driver of another vehicle.”
Both the Iowa City Police and the Attorney's Office have refused to confirm if the statement is accurate or not. No further information regarding the incident has been released at this time.
Failure to yield to a pedestrian is a misdemeanor. Under Iowa code, if it results in a person's death, it's punishable with either a $1,000 fine, suspension of the driver's license for 180 days, or both.