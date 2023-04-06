It could be months before some Coralville residents displaced by tornado return home

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Nearly a week after an EF-2 tornado tore through Coralville, clean-up efforts continue.
The streets are still filled with scars from the storm as crews work to patch roofs and board up windows.
Crews have cleaned up much of the debris, siding and roofs that littered the streets, yards and sidewalks.
"We've made it through the community the first time and picked up everything that we could that was along the street right away," Coralville City Administrator Kelly Hayworth said. "We'll continue to do that knowing that for some people, it will take longer for them to get their materials out to the street."
52 homes or apartments are now uninhabitable, and between 200 and 300 more homes in Coralville have some roof, siding or tree damage.
Hayworth said most of the displaced residents are temporarily staying in hotels. In some cases, it could be months before they can return home.
"I would guess that in some instances, because of the amount of damage, it could be 3 to 6 months before they get back home because it was significant, and any time you have structural damage, it takes a lot longer to get that cleaned up and repair work done," Hayworth said.
On Thursday, several Mid-American crews were working in Coralville. According to the company, crews have replaced 31 distribution poles and 13 transmission poles in the Iowa City/Coralville area. They also had to repair or replace damaged power lines connected to those poles.
For many homeowners, it is now a waiting game for insurance, which can take a while.
"That is hard because everybody wants answers, and I get that," Hayworth said. "It will take time to get all of that processed."
Right now, the city is asking residents to contact them and let them know where they are. The city is directing people to the United Way of Johnson and Washington Counties, which is coordinating assistance with state-level agencies and local nonprofits.
There is a step-by-step guide to help residents get tornado relief. There are several different assistance programs.
"Even though you may not be eligible under one, it's very well possible that you would be eligible under another program," Hawyworth. "We don't want people to get discouraged either, and we want to make sure that they go through all of the agencies even if they get turned down by one."
The first step is to self-report property damage and file personal insurance claims. The self-reporting can be done on the Johnson County website.
Additionally, there is the Iowa Individual Disaster Assistance Grant, which HACAP is administering. Governor Reynolds has issued disaster proclamations for Cedar, Delaware, Dubuque, Grundy, Johnson, Keokuk, Linn, Washington, Iowa, and Jackson counties. Families whose household income is at 200% or less of the federal poverty level are eligible to get up to $5,000.
There is also the Red Cross for supplies. Johnson County and United Way have some general assistance funds, but those should be your last resort.
"April 14 is the next deadline that people need to have that first round of information in," Hayworth said. "We're going to do whatever we can to reach out and make sure they have that information and can make all of the necessary applications."
In the first few days of the recovery efforts, one challenge has been communicating with residents who need to speak more English.
"The information, for example, that is through United Way is in four different languages," Hayworth said. "We recognize that that is an issue. And we have translators available and the information in different languages."
Hayworth said several city workers who speak different languages have been helping the community navigate and find resources.