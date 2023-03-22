ISU's Soares denied NCAA Waiver

SAN LUIS, Argentina – Iowa State women’s basketball Stephanie Soares helped lead her native Brazil to a continental title and gold medal Saturday night at the 2022 FIBA South American Women’s Championship, winning a dramatic final over hosts Argentina 69-68. Playing in her fifth game in the last six days, Soares helped lead Brazil from 11 down to reclaim the continental crown they lost to the Argentines in 2018.
In the final, Soares finished with eight points, all in the fourth quarter, and 10 rebounds. Across the five games in the tournament, Soares averaged 10.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Her best game of the tournament came on Tuesday against Uruguay during the group stage, when she finished with 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting and grabbed four rebounds. In Friday’s semifinal against Venezuela, Soares finished with 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting and recorded four rebounds.
Soares, who will be a senior for ISU in the 2022-23 season, came to Iowa State after three seasons competing for The Master's University at the NAIA Level. During her time with the Mustangs she was a three-time First Team All-American and was twice the NAIA Player of the Year. In 2021-22, she averaged 20.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, helping her squad to a 32-4 record and a trip to the NAIA Championship quarterfinals.