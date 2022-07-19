Iowa's likely third monkeypox case confirmed in Johnson County

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Johnson County, according to Johnson County Public Health.
This is likely the third confirmed case in the state, one being in north central Iowa, and the other being in Polk County.
JCPH says in a release that they are working with the Iowa Department of Public Health to determine how the individual was exposed and to notify any close contacts.
Monkeypox does not spread easily unless there is close contact such as direct contact with the infectious rash scabs, or body fluids. It can also spread from prolonged face-to-face contact or during physical contact like kissing, cuddling, or sex. However, JCPH says it is not generally considered a sexually transmitted infection.
People usually develop monkeypox symptoms one to two weeks after exposure. Some of the symptoms include fever, fatigue, enlarged lymph notes and a rash. Sometimes people only develop the rash without having swollen lymph nodes.
JCPH is encouraging anyone who has recently traveled where cases have been reported, people who have symptoms, or people who have a confirmed or suspected case to contact their medical provider.
Iowa public health officials have previously said that the risk to the general public remains low. Nationally, monkeypox cases have continued to rise, and health officials have warned that outbreaks needs to be handled rigorously.