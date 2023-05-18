 Skip to main content
Iowa State Patrol stops three vehicles going over 100 mph on Wednesday

  • Updated
Iowa State Patrol traffic stops
Iowa State Patrol

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa State Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down after they stopped three drivers in the Iowa City/Coralville area going well over 100 mph on Wednesday.

Trooper Pilot Grim worked with ground teams in stopping the three vehicles.

The three vehicles were clocked at speeds of:

  • 100 mph
  • 109 mph
  • 121 mph

Two of the three drivers were teenagers, and one of them only had an instructional permit.

In a Facebook post from ISP, they said that, "This reckless driving HAS to stop!"

