Iowa State Patrol stops three vehicles going over 100 mph on Wednesday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa State Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down after they stopped three drivers in the Iowa City/Coralville area going well over 100 mph on Wednesday.
Trooper Pilot Grim worked with ground teams in stopping the three vehicles.
The three vehicles were clocked at speeds of:
- 100 mph
- 109 mph
- 121 mph
Two of the three drivers were teenagers, and one of them only had an instructional permit.
In a Facebook post from ISP, they said that, "This reckless driving HAS to stop!"