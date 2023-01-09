Iowa State Patrol releases crash report on fatal I-80 accident

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa State Patrol has released a crash report on Sunday morning's fatal traffic pile-up on I-80. The accident left two people dead and multiple others injured in the 16-vehicle pile-up.
According to the crash report, around 5:30 a.m., the roads around mile marker 246 became ice-covered due to the weather conditions. A semi lost control on the road and jackknifed, blocking all three lanes of traffic on I-80 westbound.
The semi caused a "chain reaction accident" that involved a total of 16 vehicles. One vehicle struck the semi's trailer, which caused lethal injuries to the driver. The driver has been identified as 57-year-old David Mosinksi.
A passenger in the semi exited the vehicle after the initial crash and was killed outside of the semi. The passenger has been identified as 37-year-old Junier Caballero-Verneo.
The deadly accident remains under investigation.