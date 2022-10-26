Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz issues apology

IOWA CITY(KWWL)--Iowa Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz issued an apology on Wednesday night in response to a statement he made at the beginning of his weekly press conference on Tuesday.
Ferentz said he experienced "an interrogation" on Saturday following the Ohio State game from Cleveland.com columnist Doug Lesmireses ...Who wrote a critical column on kirk Ferentz and his son and Hawkeye offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz.
Message to Iowa Media
I had hoped to join the zoom call this morning, but practice lasted longer than anticipated. I wanted to take a moment to apologize for my comments during the news conference yesterday. I should not have been dismissive of one of your colleagues – his questions were fair. I have a high respect for the work that you do, and I am appreciative of how you cover our team. You ask tough and pointed questions but do so with a high degree of professionalism. I tell our players to take the high road and yesterday, I did not do the same thing.
I look forward to seeing you on Saturday.
Go Hawks!
Iowa hosts Northwestern on Saturday at 2:30 at Kinnick Stadium.