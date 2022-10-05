Iowa Hawkeye Men's Basketball ready to continue success

IOWA CITY(KWWL)_--The Iowa Hawkeye Men's Basketball team returns three starters and several key players from the 2022 Big Ten Tournament Title team that won 26 games. The Hawkeyes' lost consensus 1st all-American Keegan Murray and veteran guard Jordan Bohannon but Iowa returns starters Patrick McCaffery, Tony Perkins and Filip Rebraca. And Iowa also brings back Kris Murray and Connor McCaffery who both averaged more than 17 minutes a game.
Iowa Head Coach Fran McCaffery said this team is good mix of talent, experience and chemistry. The Hawkeyes open the season on Halloween with an exhibition game against Truman State which is coached by former Hawkeye Star Jeff Horner.