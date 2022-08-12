Iowa Hawkeye Football Media Day

IOWA CITY(KWWL)-The Iowa Hawkeye Football program held its 24th Media Day under head coach Kirk Ferentz the longest active streak in college football. The Hawks enter the 2022 season with talent and experience on both sides of the football.
On defense the Hawkeyes return all-American candidates Riley Moss at cornerback and Jack Campbell at linebacker. Both players were all-Big Ten First Team performers last season with Moss also earning the Woodson-Tatum Big Ten Defensive Back of the year.
On Offense both Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla return to battle for the starting quarterback spot. The Hawks have young talent at runningback and receiver, but star tight end Sam Laporta is the most proven player on that side the ball.
Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz, "As you know we like playing tight ends if we have them we will play them Sam has got some position flexibility so if those guys can do their job we can use Sam out away from the line--a bit that type of thing we will find away to use our personnel."
Iowa Tight End Sam LaPorta, I think we have a lot of guys that are returning some playmakers and explosive guys especially we get to see another season of Arlen Bruce and Keegan Johnson and a couple of the younger receivers step up as well and growth from the tight end room especially. Luke is definitely doing great--growth from Luke and other tight ends I think we will be explosive--a couple of young backs are promising as well really excited."
The Hawkeyes open the season at home on September 3rd against South Dakota State.