Iowa coach Lisa Bluder responds to First Lady's potential White House invitation for team

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 115 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 35 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

BOONE                 DALLAS                GRUNDY
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JASPER
MARSHALL              POLK                  POWESHIEK
STORY                 TAMA                  WEBSTER

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

BLACK HAWK

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

APPANOOSE             CLARKE                DECATUR
LUCAS                 MADISON               MAHASKA
MARION                MONROE                RINGGOLD
UNION                 WARREN                WAYNE

IN SOUTHEAST IOWA

DAVIS                 WAPELLO

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR                 ADAMS                 CASS
TAYLOR

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

AUDUBON               CARROLL               GREENE
GUTHRIE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ADAIR, ADEL, ALBIA, ALLERTON,
AMES, ATLANTIC, AUDUBON, BAYARD, BEDFORD, BLOOMFIELD, BOONE,
CARLISLE, CARROLL, CASEY, CEDAR FALLS, CENTERVILLE, CHARITON,
CONRAD, CORNING, CORYDON, CRESTON, DES MOINES, DIKE, DYSART,
EARLHAM, ELDORA, EXIRA, FONTANELLE, FORT DODGE, GLADBROOK,
GREENFIELD, GRINNELL, GRUNDY CENTER, GUTHRIE CENTER, HUMESTON,
INDIANOLA, IOWA FALLS, JEFFERSON, KNOXVILLE, LAMONI, LENOX, LEON,
MARSHALLTOWN, MOUNT AYR, NEW MARKET, NEWTON, NORWALK, OSCEOLA,
OSKALOOSA, OTTUMWA, PANORA, PELLA, PERRY, REINBECK, SEYMOUR,
STUART, TAMA, TOLEDO, TRAER, WATERLOO, WAUKEE, WEBSTER CITY,
WELLSBURG, AND WINTERSET.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

SEVERAL TORNADOES AND A COUPLE INTENSE TORNADOES LIKELY.
WIDESPREAD LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 3.5
INCHES IN DIAMETER LIKELY.
SCATTERED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH LIKELY.

PROBABILITY TABLE:
PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES                        :  80%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES       :  60%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS              :  60%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH            :  20%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS              :  90%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES          :  60%
PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS : >95%
MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/                            :  E 40

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder responds to First Lady's potential White House invitation for team

  • Updated
  • 0
Lisa Bluder

Iowa Head Coach Lisa Bluder during Sunday's game.

 Josh Christensen

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder has responded to First Lady Jill Biden's suggestion of inviting the Iowa team to the White House alongside the NCAA men and women's champions.

Bluder said that she "gratefully" acknowledged the First Lady's invitation, but insisted that the LSU team and their coach Kim Mulkey be the only women's team to visit.

However, Bluder suggested that they would "welcome the First Lady and President to come to Iowa’s 'House' – Carver Hawkeye Arena — any time!"

On Tuesday, President Biden invited the University of Connecticut and Louisiana State University to the White House, seemingly not acknowledging the First Lady's suggestion of hosting the Iowa women.

Tags

Recommended for you