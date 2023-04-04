Iowa coach Lisa Bluder responds to First Lady's potential White House invitation for team

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder has responded to First Lady Jill Biden's suggestion of inviting the Iowa team to the White House alongside the NCAA men and women's champions.
I gratefully acknowledge the First Lady’s sentiments, but a day at the White House should belong solely to the champion, LSU and Coach Mulkey. We would welcome the First Lady and President to come to Iowa’s “House” – Carver Hawkeye Arena — any time!— Lisa Bluder (@LisaBluder) April 4, 2023
Bluder said that she "gratefully" acknowledged the First Lady's invitation, but insisted that the LSU team and their coach Kim Mulkey be the only women's team to visit.
However, Bluder suggested that they would "welcome the First Lady and President to come to Iowa’s 'House' – Carver Hawkeye Arena — any time!"
On Tuesday, President Biden invited the University of Connecticut and Louisiana State University to the White House, seemingly not acknowledging the First Lady's suggestion of hosting the Iowa women.