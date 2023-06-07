Iowa City's 'zero-fare' bus system pilot program unanimously passes in city council vote

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Riding the bus won't cost a thing in Iowa City soon. In a unanimous vote on Tuesday night, the city council passed a "zero-fare" bus pilot program. This would allow people to travel for free on public transit.
One city councilor believes this will invite more people to utilize the service, which saw a drop after the pandemic.
Laura Bergus said, "I think there's a number of people who just haven't tried the bus in a while, or haven't ridden the bus recently, after so many stopped riding the bus the last few years after the pandemic. So, I think it will be really exciting to see people come back to riding the bus, a lot more new people riding the bus and not having to pay a fare."
The two-year pilot program is set to go into effect near the end of the summer. Officials will then present data about the impact on ridership after the program's first year.