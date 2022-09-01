Iowa City will not receive migrants from Texas

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa City will not receive buses of migrants from Texas, according to the office of Governor Kim Reynolds.
On Wednesday, 75 undocumented migrants were bused from Texas to Chicago. Texas Governor Greg Abbott previously sent migrants to two other major cities as well. He also indicated more could be sent to other sanctuary cities nationwide.
"They are seeing the chaos that has been caused by the administration. Well, I got news for New York. I got news for Washington, D.C. as well as the rest of the country: We are not done yet. There are more cities on our list," Abbott said Wednesday.
On Thursday, the Catholic Worker House in Iowa City condemned Abbott's decision.
"We condemn Texas Governor Greg Abbott's policy of forcibly removing migrants from Texas and relocating them across the country. It's an unchristian, racist, political stunt and we condemn it across the board", a spokesperson said.
Iowa City is a sanctuary city, but KWWL confirmed with Governor Kim Reynolds' office on Thursday that Abbott will not be sending migrants to the state of Iowa.
However, the Catholic Worker House says it will support migrants if they do arrive in Iowa City.