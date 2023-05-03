Iowa City third-graders learn about health and nutrition with surprise visit from Caitlin Clark

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Over a thousand third-graders took part in an health and fitness event at Kinnick Stadium on Wednesday joined by basketball star Caitlin Clark.
The event was put on by the Hy-Vee Kidsfit School Wellness Club.
Students were active and learned different exercises and tips on how to incorporate healthy habits in their everyday lives. The students even got a surprise visit from Iowa Women's basketball player Caitlin Clark.
KWWL spoke with Daira Driftmier, Director of Hy-Vee Kidsfit, and she explained the importance of events like these.
She said, "It's needed. It's wanted. In person events, kids are thriving on community and that's how we get better and we are making a memory that kids will remember for the rest of their lives. To be on Kinnick's field, running around and being their best."
Driftmier says that she is excited to be back in Kinnick Stadium and said that this was their first event in Iowa City since the pandemic. Hy-Vee Kidsfit encourages the students to stay active at home by participating in their virtual challenges.
Clark and the Hawkeyes made it to the NCAA tournament this year. Clark has received several awards, including the 2023 Naismith Player of the Year award and the Associated Press Player of the Year.