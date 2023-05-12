 Skip to main content
Iowa City Starbucks store becomes first in the state to unionize

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Starbucks in Iowa City has officially become the first location in the state to form a union after a unanimous vote.

The Union posted to Twitter on Thursday, saying that all 25 employees voted unanimously to unionize.

They said in the post, "Workers in downtown Iowa City UNANIMOUSLY voted to unionize today, 25-0!! They become the first store in the state to join the movement."