Iowa City School Board of Directors vote in favor of stocking Narcan in school buildings

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa City Schools will begin to stock doses of Narcan in each school building. The Board of Directors voted in favor at Tuesday Night's meeting.
There will be two doses of Narcan at every School District building, including elementary schools.
Narcan is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The school wants to be ready, even if an overdose doesn't happen at any of their schools.
"I know this is a type of preparation for our district, like we do for intruder trainings, we need to make sure we're equipping our staff with all the tools at hand to deal with events of emergencies," a school official said.
Iowa City District nurses will be trained on signs of opioid overdose and how to administer medication. Then, nurses will train staff members.
Des Moines Public Schools made a similar move earlier this month.