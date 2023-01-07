Iowa City Rehab and Health Care Center nurses say they haven't been paid and the facility isn't safe

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)-- The Iowa City Rehab and Health Care Center acts as a nursing home for 53 patients. However according to staff at the site, not only were they not paid after working through the holidays, the site itself is not safe.
Rachel Roos and Jessica Smith McDonald both started working as nurses at the facility on December 15. They say they both worked through the holidays, including on Christmas. However when it came time for them to recieve their pay, it never came.
“Yes we’re nurses, we’ve worked a long time, we go to work everyday, we show up and we do our job," McDonald shared. "We do that to get paid. Yes I love taking care of people but I don’t put my own children to the side to take care of other people without getting paid for it.”
They say they've both been put in tough spots financially due to the wait. When they've asked administration or the parent company Arboreta Healthcare, the answers have not been clear on when they'll receive their pay.
They're not alone, they say everyone in the building from the janitors to the administration has not been paid. When reached for comment, Arboreta Healthcare's CEO Louis Collier says
"We are transitioning to a new payroll company and experienced an unexpected logistical issue with our former provider in processing the final payroll of 2022. We are truly sorry and are working to resolve as soon as possible, offering additional compensation for affected employees for this inconvenience and delay."
However both Roos and McDonald say the issues don't end at the payroll. McDonald says despite both of them being new hires just before the holidays, the administration for the center had no issues leaving them in charge.
“For Christmas we were the only ones there with no training at all. We didn’t even have access to be able to get into the pixis backup medication if an emergency happened and we needed to get in there.”
McDonald says she could somewhat handle the responsibilities because she has over 15 years of experience in the healthcare industry, but Roos says she just started last year.
"This facility is not safe. I’ve only been a nurse for five months and they left me by myself with no training.”
Roos says when she brought these concerns to management they brushed her off. However McDonald says over the past two weeks they were often left to manage the building with just one nurse and 3 CNAs. Which she says just isn't doable.
"There are residents from one end to the other with one nurse," McDonald said. "It’s impossible to safely maneuver that building let alone pass medications, do blood sugars, do insulins, do treatments for all of those people. Its not safe. Its not safe for the residents and the residents are suffering for it."
McDonald went on to say its not just the staffing either. The building itself is in serious disrepair. With gaps between windows for the ones that aren't broken.
"There was snow on a residents bed. There’s two beds in a room, when we had that big blizzard the resident sleeps in this bed and there was literally a mound of snow on this bed that came from the window.”
When asked about staffing and building maintenance issues the CEO, Collier, said
"In a very challenging time, we work daily to ensure that staffing ratios are adequate as the industry continues to battle with staffing challenges. We implemented a new “hiring and retention” program in late October, with Iowa City being one of the first facilities on the program. When this program was introduced Iowa City had 29 openings and at present has 3 openings. Once all of the new hires are on board, the staffing levels will be the best in years at Iowa City Rehab and Health Care Center."