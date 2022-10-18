Iowa City receiving $300,000 grant toward bridge replacements

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two Iowa City bridges are getting replaced, with the city receiving a $300,000 federal grant to put towards bridge improvements over the Iowa River downtown.
It includes replacing the two existing bridges on Burlington Street and Highway One with one single structure.
KWWL spoke to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday to learn more about the project and how it will work.
Buttigieg said, "Our bridge program includes bridge planning grants and that's what was announced for Iowa City. This funding is going to help actually do that planning work and then that in turn will put Iowa City in a position to qualify for construction grants once that bridge is ready to go."
Iowa continues to rank first in the nation for the number of poor bridges. The poor category does not indicate that there is a safety issue. It means that they have deterioration or damage that may need repaired or replaced in the near future.