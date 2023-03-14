Iowa City Public Library holds drag storytime for families

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- It was a busy morning for the Iowa City Public Library when they hosted a drag storytime for families.
Not everyone was happy that the library hosted such an event. Some protestors also showed up and made their opinions heard on social media.
Tuesday's drag family storytime drew in hundreds of kids and parents. The library teamed up with local drag performers, where kids were invited to hear children's stories, sing, and dance.
Tuesday's event drew in 400 people, mostly those in support, but with some protestors. It's the sixth time that the library has held the event.
KWWL spoke with Angela Pilkington, Iowa City's Public Library Children's Services Coordinator. She attended the event and she says that this isn't the first time that protestors were there.
Pilkington said, “The drag family storytime we did in October was the first LGBTQ program that we had protested. We had one other protest earlier this fall. It was for an adult program and it was on immigration and the voices hearing from people who had immigrated here to the United States.”
Iowa City Police had an officer at the event to provide extra patrol. They said that the library made the request.
Pilkington said that the library is planning on holding the event again in the future.